Man held with 24 bottles of illicit liquor

Jalandhar, November 9
The Adampur police arrested a peddler with illicit liquor here on Tuesday.
The police stated that during a naka at the Narangpur turn on the Kapoor Pind road, the police received a tip-off about the peddler. The man, Kuldip Rai of Doohre village, was en route from Dhandor to Haripur. A team of cops nabbed the man. As many as 24 bottles containing 18,000 ml illicit liquor were seized from his possession. A case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act at the Patara police station in Jalandhar. Further investigation is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper