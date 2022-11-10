Man held with 24 bottles of illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 9

The Adampur police arrested a peddler with illicit liquor here on Tuesday.

The police stated that during a naka at the Narangpur turn on the Kapoor Pind road, the police received a tip-off about the peddler. The man, Kuldip Rai of Doohre village, was en route from Dhandor to Haripur. A team of cops nabbed the man. As many as 24 bottles containing 18,000 ml illicit liquor were seized from his possession. A case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act at the Patara police station in Jalandhar. Further investigation is underway.