Man held with 255 bottles of liquor

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked a man on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Harbhajan Lal said 255 bottles of the illicit country-made liquor were seized from the possession of the suspect, who has been identified as Kashmir Singh — a resident of Bau Pur village — who managed to flee the spot. A case has been registered against the suspect under the Excise Act. OC

180 intoxicating tablets seized

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said as many as 180 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the suspect, who has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Dhando Wal village. The IO said a case has been registered against the suspect under the NDPS Act. OC

2 mobile phones snatched; 2 held

Phagwara: Three motorbike-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a youth on a motorcycle here Thursday night. Swaj, a migrant from UP, was passing through the underpass near Haveli restaurant after dinner when the robbers struck. The police have succeeded in nabbing one of the three miscreants. In another case, a motorcyclist snatched a mobile phone from a young girl near Domina in Hargobind Nagar here Thursday night. The snatcher was arrested.