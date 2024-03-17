Man held with foreign revolver

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 16

The Mahilpur police have arrested a person and recovered a foreign revolver and six live cartridges from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Avtar Singh, alias Avi, a resident of Phagwara, Kapurthala district.

Giving information, SHO Baljinder Singh said ASI Balveer Singh, along with a police party, was conducting checking. They signalled a person to stop for checking.

During checking, a foreign revolver and six live cartridges were recovered from him. He could not produce any document or licence.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered.

