Man held with foreign revolver

Garhshankar, March 16
The Mahilpur police have arrested a person and recovered a foreign revolver and six live cartridges from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Avtar Singh, alias Avi, a resident of Phagwara, Kapurthala district.
Giving information, SHO Baljinder Singh said ASI Balveer Singh, along with a police party, was conducting checking. They signalled a person to stop for checking.
During checking, a foreign revolver and six live cartridges were recovered from him. He could not produce any document or licence.
A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered.
