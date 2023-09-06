Man held with liquor bottles

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illegal liquor. The suspect has been identified as Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Beetalan village. Investigating officer Davinder Singh said 13 bottles of illicit country-made liquor and 50 kilograms of lahan (raw liquor) were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few months. Station House Officer Gurinder Jeet Singh Nagra said the accused had been identified as Narinder, a resident of Shankar village. He was wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in April 2018 and was declared a PO on March 23 this year. OC

Driver booked for Negligent driving

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked a car driver on the charges of causing death by negligence, rash driving and mischief. Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sanjiv Kumar Mahna, a resident of Ganga Nagar district, Rajasthan. Surjit Gill, a resident of Warra Salaam village, said the suspect was driving his car negligently and hit a motorcycle being driven by his father Bir Chand on September 3 near Maherru village on the Nakodar-Mehat Pur road. He succumbed to his injuries. The IO said a case under Sections 304-A, 337, 338, 279 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against Sanjiv. OC

Man booked for theft at shop

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a wine contractor, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Section 381 of the IPC against his employee, Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Amritsar, on the charge of stealing cash worth Rs 3,65,000 and whisky boxes worth Rs 5,10,000 from his wine shop at Madhopur village. The police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far. OC

2 held with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The Model Town police arrested two drug smugglers at a naka laid in the area. The police recovered 170 grams of intoxicating powder from them. The suspects have been identified as Kamaldeep, alias Rinku, a resident of Bhagat Nagar, and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sabi, a resident of Tibba Sahib. OC

Man dies by suicide

Hoshiarpur: A man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison. According to the information, Mahinder Singh, a resident of Ghagwal, told the police that his son Gaurav was married to Simran in 2020. He alleged that Gaurav was upset with his wife. As a result, he consumed poison on August 27. He was shifted to the DMC, Ludhiana, where he died during treatment. A case has been registered in this regard.

#Phagwara