 Man held with liquor bottles : The Tribune India

In Brief

Man held with liquor bottles

Man held with liquor bottles

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illegal liquor. The suspect has been identified as Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Beetalan village. Investigating officer Davinder Singh said 13 bottles of illicit country-made liquor and 50 kilograms of lahan (raw liquor) were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few months. Station House Officer Gurinder Jeet Singh Nagra said the accused had been identified as Narinder, a resident of Shankar village. He was wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in April 2018 and was declared a PO on March 23 this year. OC

Driver booked for Negligent driving

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked a car driver on the charges of causing death by negligence, rash driving and mischief. Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sanjiv Kumar Mahna, a resident of Ganga Nagar district, Rajasthan. Surjit Gill, a resident of Warra Salaam village, said the suspect was driving his car negligently and hit a motorcycle being driven by his father Bir Chand on September 3 near Maherru village on the Nakodar-Mehat Pur road. He succumbed to his injuries. The IO said a case under Sections 304-A, 337, 338, 279 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against Sanjiv. OC

Man booked for theft at shop

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a wine contractor, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Section 381 of the IPC against his employee, Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Amritsar, on the charge of stealing cash worth Rs 3,65,000 and whisky boxes worth Rs 5,10,000 from his wine shop at Madhopur village. The police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far. OC

2 held with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The Model Town police arrested two drug smugglers at a naka laid in the area. The police recovered 170 grams of intoxicating powder from them. The suspects have been identified as Kamaldeep, alias Rinku, a resident of Bhagat Nagar, and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sabi, a resident of Tibba Sahib. OC

Man dies by suicide

Hoshiarpur: A man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison. According to the information, Mahinder Singh, a resident of Ghagwal, told the police that his son Gaurav was married to Simran in 2020. He alleged that Gaurav was upset with his wife. As a result, he consumed poison on August 27. He was shifted to the DMC, Ludhiana, where he died during treatment. A case has been registered in this regard.

#Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

2
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

3
Sports

India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

4
Punjab

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

5
India

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat

6
Trending

India or Bharat: Netizens use humour to debate, wonder if institutions’ names would change

7
J & K

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

8
Haryana

Class-10 boy crushed to death in road accident in Haryana's Panipat

9
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

10
Diaspora

Stretch of highway in California named after slain Indian-origin cop Ronil Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...

Many were keen on Bharat at meeting of Constituent Assembly in 1949

Many were keen on Bharat at meeting of Constituent Assembly in 1949

SC reserves verdict on Art 370 abolition after 16-day hearing

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Art 370 abolition after 16-day hearing

HP Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

Himachal Pradesh Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

Trade, security on PM’s agenda at ASEAN meet

Trade, security on PM Narendra Modi’s agenda at ASEAN meet


Cities

View All

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Fire destroys goods worth Rs 1 crore kept in showroom

Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

Teacher's Day: 2 from Amritsar district get state award

PCCTU protests, wants 7th pay commission report implemented

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Entire road to be opened soon, says Punjab Govt

Estate Office Team to inspect Berkeley today

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

400 electric buses flagged off in Delhi

Two run over by vehicle, 2 others injured in Delhi

Woman shot dead in Noida

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Teachers’ Day: Four get state awards

INTACH worried over fading art of Hoshiarpur woodwork

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Ward watch: Sukhdev Nagar, Dhillon Nagar, nearby areas remain ignored

Two thieves, junk dealer nabbed

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured

Patwaris on strike, work hit in Fatehgarh Sahib