Man jumps from third floor of building, dies

Jalandhar, June 13
A tragic incident unfolded at residential society Jalandhar Heights 1 on the 66ft road as a businessman, identified as Tarun Marwaha, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from third floor of the Block A. The incident took place on Thursday evening.
Eyewitnesses reportedly saw the deceased soaked in blood and attempted to rush him to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries before medical assistance could be provided to him.
They said Marwaha had parked his car and told passersby that he had to meet someone in Block A. Shortly after, he was seen jumping from the third floor of the building.
Sub-inspector Sarabjit Singh of the Sadar police station, said, “We received information about suicide in the evening. Upon arriving at the spot, we took possession of the body and shifted it to the Civil Hospital.” He said an investigation was underway to find the circumstances which forced the businessman to take the extreme step.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi
One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead
Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at G7 Summit: PM Modi
The Prime Minister's comments come as he arrives in Apulia, ...
Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19
Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar adjourns the matter a...
15 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand
6 die in road accident in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh
Denied permission to visit Kuwait for fire relief efforts, alleges Kerala Health Minister Veena George
The purpose of the visit was to coordinate relief efforts fo...