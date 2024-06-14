Man jumps from third floor of building, dies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 13

A tragic incident unfolded at residential society Jalandhar Heights 1 on the 66ft road as a businessman, identified as Tarun Marwaha, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from third floor of the Block A. The incident took place on Thursday evening.

Eyewitnesses reportedly saw the deceased soaked in blood and attempted to rush him to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries before medical assistance could be provided to him.

They said Marwaha had parked his car and told passersby that he had to meet someone in Block A. Shortly after, he was seen jumping from the third floor of the building.

Sub-inspector Sarabjit Singh of the Sadar police station, said, “We received information about suicide in the evening. Upon arriving at the spot, we took possession of the body and shifted it to the Civil Hospital.” He said an investigation was underway to find the circumstances which forced the businessman to take the extreme step.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.