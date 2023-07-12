Man kidnapped, thrown into river with limbs tied

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, July 11

The police have arrested three suspects for reportedly kidnapping and trying to kill a person, while one of their accomplice is absconding. The Station House Officer (SHO), Harprem Singh, said Hari Om of Dobai in Badayu district of Uttar Pradesh, presently residing at Kot, in his complaint stated to the police that he worked at Dhillon Dairy, Banga Road. After leaving his job there, he started working at New Dhillon Dairy.

Om said Madan Lal, owner of Dhillon Dairy, developed a grudge against him because he left work.

He said on July 9, Madan Lal, his son Hardeep, alias Deepu, and Deepu’s brother-in-law Ravi Kumar took him to Himachal Pradesh in a car on the pretext of attending a wedding. One of Madan Lal’s employees, Karanjit Singh, alias Karna, followed them on a bike.

On reaching Santokhgarh in Himachal Pradseh, they gave Om alcohol. When Om got drunk, the suspects thrashed him, tied his hands and feet with a towel and threw him into the Swan river.

Om said he held on to a tree branch the whole night. He said in the morning, passersby took him to the Haroli police, who handed him to their counterparts in Garhshankar. Sub-Inspector Harprem Singh said a case had been registered against the suspects. He said three suspects had been arrested while raids were on to nab Madan Lal.