Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Talwara, June 23

A person was killed while two others suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree on the Talwara-Hajipur road near Gera village here this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ravinder Kumar Jain, a resident of Lambi Gali, Mukerian. Rohit Jain, a resident of Mukerian, who was driving the car, and Bakshish Singh, a resident of Madinpur, suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

According to information, the trio was going towards Mukerian from Talwara in a car. When they reached near Thada Sahib Gurdwara at Gera village, their vehicle rammed into a roadside tree.

Ravinder died on the spot, while Bakshish and Rohit suffered serious injuries in the mishap. The injured persons were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Hajipur. Owing to his serious condition, Bakshish was referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar.

After getting information, ASI Gurwinderjit Singh from the Hajipur police station reached the spot. The police took the body into their possession and started further investigations.

Ravinder’s body was handed over to his family members after conducting postmortem examination at the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.

#Hoshiarpur