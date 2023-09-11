Man killed, four hurt as car rams into truck

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 10

In a tragic accident, a car occupant died on the spot while four others suffered serious injuries after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck (RJ-14-8161) close to Saprodd village on the national highway near Phagwara in the wee hours today. The car bearing registration number DL-12CC-6814 was reportedly being driven at a high speed.

Sub-Inspector Gurinderpal Singh rushed to the spot after getting information. He sent the injured persons to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara. Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram said one of the injured persons was declared dead on arrival by the Emergency Medical Officer, while others were referred to Jalandhar owing to their critical condition.

Ramandeep Kumar, SHO, Sadar, said the identity of the deceased and one of the injured persons could not be ascertained yet. Three other injured persons were identified as Satnam, Sunny and Daljit, belonging to Tarn Taran area.

He said the truck driver managed to flee leaving his vehicle behind. The car was badly damaged in the mishap. The police have registered a case and kept the body of the deceased in the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

