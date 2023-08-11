Man killed in accidental firing

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: A resident of Malsian town was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday. Investigating Officer (IO) Avtar Lal said the deceased has been identified as Gurpartap Singh Pannu (61), a resident of Shahla Nagar Patti, Malsian town. Parminder Kaur, wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband was cleaning his licensed revolver when a gunshot was accidentally fired, which killed him. The IO said the police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC had been registered. OC

Car stolen from outside house

Phagwara: A Bolero car was reported to have been stolen from Mohalla Chahal Nagar here on Wednesday night. Vehicle owner Des Raj Kalsi said his car, bearing registration number PB097816, was parked outside his house. Three persons came there around 3 am and took away the vehicle. After getting information, Investigating Officer Ram Kumar reached the spot. Three persons were seen committing the crime in the CCTV footage. OC

GNA centre to churn out skilled manpower

Phagwara: The Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Honeywell Youth Empowerment, a collaborative venture between GNA University and ICT Academy, was inaugurated by the School of Engineering, Design and Automation, GNA University. The CoE aims to uplift the youth.

