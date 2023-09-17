Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 16

A labourer was allegedly murdered by his friend after a minor quarrel at Malarri village near Nakodar here last night.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Lal, alias Mohini, a resident of Malarri village, while the suspect has been identified as Tirath Ram, alias Kala, a resident of Allowal village near Nakodar.

The duo was consuming alcohol. They entered into arguments under the influence of liquor. Kala later attacked Mohini with a sharp weapon. The victim succumbed to his injuries.

The Sadar police, Nakodar, have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against the suspect and handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem examination.

Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhpal Singh said the suspect, identified as Tirath, alias Kala, was arrested this morning. Suspecting his friend of having illicit relations with his wife, Tirath killed him with a sharp weapon.

NRI arrested on charge of murdering father

Meanwhile, DSP Sukhpal Singh said the Nakodar police have arrested Canada-based NRI, Satinder Singh, alias Shinda, a resident of Purewal Colony on the charge of murdering his father Harjit Singh on August 29.

#Nakodar #Phagwara