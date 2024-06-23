Man, kin booked for murdering wife

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 22

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a man and two other members of his family on the charges of murdering his wife.

Station House Officer Jai Pal said the deceased had been identified as Rajwinder Kaur (35). The suspects had been identified as Amrik Singh, husband of Rajwinder Kaur and a resident of Talwandi Salen village, his mother Balwinder Kaur, alias Binder, and brother Jaskaran Singh, alias Jassa.

The SHO said Raj Kumar, a resident of Udho Wal village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, told the police that the marriage of his sister-in-law Rajwinder Kaur was solemnised with Amrik Singh around nine years ago.

The complainant said Amrik used to harass his wife and often fight with her. Prominent persons in the village tried to intervene several times, but they refused to compromise and continued to harass her.

He said Rajwinder came to her parental house in Aalowal village on June 20 and told her mother that her husband used to often fight with her and was also harassing her.

Raj Kumar said Amrik rang up his wife Amarjit on June 22 and told her that Rajwinder was not feeling well. He told her that they were taking her to a clinic in Jalandhar and disconnected the call.

The complainant said he, along with his wife Amrik, reached Talwandi village and found her dead at her house. There was a deep cut mark on her neck, which indicated that she was strangled.

The SHO said after getting information, the police reached the spot and took the body into their possession. The police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (committing the crime with common intention) of the IPC against the suspects.

