Man murdered at cattle shed

Hoshiarpur, May 7
A person sleeping in his cattle shed outside Sahari village was murdered with sharp weapons and another was seriously injured last night.
Sukhwinder Singh, alias Kaka (42), along with his worker Baba Haria, was sleeping at the cattle shed in his fields at night.
Victim’s wife Kamaljeet Kaur said around 8:30 pm, her son Karanpreet Singh returned after giving breads to his father and grandfather. Around 11:30 pm, Baba Haria, who had been living with them for the past 12 years, approached her and said some persons had attacked the cattle shed and were also beating up her husband.
Kamaljeet said when she reached there with her son and Baba Haria, she found her husband tied and murdered.
The family members said five buffaloes and one bull were also reportedly stolen from the cattle shed. They suspect that the motive behind the murder was theft.
Baba Hariya has been admitted to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.
Mehtiana police station in-charge Usha Rani and Inspector Jagjit Singh, who are investigating the case, said investigations were on and the suspects would be arrested soon.
