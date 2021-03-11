Man murdered over suspected illicit relations

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 17

A man was murdered by seven persons over his alleged illicit relations with a caretaker here on Tuesday.

The wife of the accused works as a caretaker of children in the house of the deceased. Dasuya police have started investigation after registering a case against the accused and six others.

As per the information, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Neknama village in tehsil Dasuya, lodged a complaint with the police that his brother Kulveer Singh had gone out of the village for some work. While returning, he took liquor from a vend located near Thiara village on the way.

Hardeep said Kulwinder Singh, alias Kindu, who was working in the tavern located near the vend, along with six others stopped his brother at some distance and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. His brother was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim’s brother said Kulveer Kaur, wife of accused Kulwinder Singh, was working as a caretaker in his brother’s house and Kulwinder suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship with Kulveer. This mistrust also led him to attack his brother a few days ago and a complaint was lodged with the police in this regard. He alleged due to this reason, his brother Kulveer Singh was murdered.

Inspector Karnail Singh, in-charge of the Dasuya police station, said on the basis of the complaint, a case had been registered against the accused and investigation started. He said after the incident, all the accused absconded. The police have launched a hunt to arrest them.