Man murders 65-year-old kin

Our Correspondent

Phillaur: A man reportedly murdered his uncle in Muthadda Khurad village near Phillaur last night. The suspect, Baldev Singh, attacked the deceased, Paramjit Singh (65), with a sharp-edged weapon. Paramjit was taken to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The suspect has been booked under Section 302 of the IPC, but he has not been arrested so far. OC

1 arrested with 10-kg poppy husk

Phagwara: The police have arrested a drug peddler with 10 kg of poppy husk. The accused, Joga Singh, is a resident of Aman Nagar, Jalandhar. Investigating Officer Bhupinder Singh said the accused has been booked under the NDPS. OC

One nabbed for selling liquor

Phillaur: The police have arrested a resident of Shamsha Bad village, Bhupindar Singh, for selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Jugraj Singh said nine liquor bottles were recovered from the possession of the accused, who has been booked under the Excise Act. OC

PO arrested after 13 years

Phagwara: The police have arrested a proclaimed offender(PO), absconding for the last 13 years. Investigating Officer Balwindar Singh said the accused, Vinod Kumar, is a resident of Nakodar. He was wanted in a drug-peddling case registered in 2009.

CM’s effigy burnt

BJP leaders and workers hold protest and burn the effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar on Saturday. They were protesting over the alleged embezzlement of funds in a private school in Rama Mandi. Sarabjit Singh