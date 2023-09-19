Man nabbed for golak theft

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Harpreet Singh, a resident of Ranipur Rajputan village, the police have arrested a person under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC on the charges of stealing a golak (donation box) from the village gurdwara last week. The suspect has been identified as Shaukat Ali, a resident of Bohani village. The police managed to arrest the suspect after scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the gurdwara. OC
Two booked for rash driving
Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked two persons on charges of rash driving, endangering life and mischief. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said one of the suspects had been identified as Johan of Sangowal village. Balwinder Kumar of Malarri village said the suspects were driving their vehicle negligently and hit him and his friend. They suffered injuries. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...