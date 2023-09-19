Man nabbed for golak theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Harpreet Singh, a resident of Ranipur Rajputan village, the police have arrested a person under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC on the charges of stealing a golak (donation box) from the village gurdwara last week. The suspect has been identified as Shaukat Ali, a resident of Bohani village. The police managed to arrest the suspect after scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the gurdwara. OC

Two booked for rash driving

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked two persons on charges of rash driving, endangering life and mischief. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said one of the suspects had been identified as Johan of Sangowal village. Balwinder Kumar of Malarri village said the suspects were driving their vehicle negligently and hit him and his friend. They suffered injuries. A case has been registered.

#Phagwara