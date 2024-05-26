Man nabbed in dowry case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a man in a dowry harassment case. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sahil Kumar, a resident of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana. In her complaint to the police, Radhi Sharma, a resident of Shankar Road, Nakodar, said her marriage was solemnised with Subash Chandar. Her husband started harassing her dowry after the marriage. A case under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 406 (breach of trust) of the IPC has been registered against Sahil and his father. OC

1 held, 5 booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person and booked five others on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Sarwann Singh said the suspect had been identified as Pawitar Singh, a resident of Kanian Kalan village, while his accomplices had been identified as Gurjinder, Davinder and Mandeep, residents of Kanian Kalan village, Gararia, a resident of Sandha Wal village, and Meshi, a resident of Bahmania village. Paramjit Singh, a resident of Kania Kalan village, told the police that the suspects barged into his house on the night of May 22 and attacked him with stones and threatened him. A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 458 (lurking house-trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC has been registered. OC

Man robbed of mobile, cash

Phagwara: Two unidentified miscreants attacked a salon owner and snatched his mobile phone and cash near LPU here on Friday night. The victim, identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Dhak-Pandori village near Phagwara, suffered serious injuries in the attack. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital. Deepak told the police that he posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his mobile phone. The suspect contacted him and took him somewhere in a car on the pretext of showing the mobile phone to his friend. When they reached there, the suspects attacked him and snatched his belongings. They threw him out of the vehicle and fled the spot. The police have registered a case.

