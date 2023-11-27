Man nabbed on charge of raping minor daughter

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 26

The police have arrested a person on the charge of raping his 11-year-old minor daughter in Daljit Market near the court complex here.

The suspect has been identified as Surinder Pal, alias Abdul Rehman. A case under Sections 376(3) and 506 of the IPC and other sections of the POCSO Act has been registered against him.

DSP Jaspreet Singh said a woman identified as Rukhsana, a resident of Khalwara village and presently residing in Daljit Market, complained to the police that she was working at a boutique in Joginder Nagar and her minor daughter was studying in a primary school. She said her daughter’s teacher called her on November 21 and informed her about the ordeal.

Investigating officer SHO Usha Rani said the minor girl was medically examined at the local Civil Hospital and the police arrested the suspect.

#Phagwara