Man nabbed with 3 stolen bikes

Jalandhar, April 15

Tightening the noose around anti-social elements, the city police have arrested a person and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Divulging details, the police said they got a tip-off that Anmol Bagga, who is a habitual offender and has been involved in several vehicle theft incidents, is planning to commit a crime.

After getting information, the police laid a trap to nab the suspect. The police arrested Anmol, a resident of Bhagatpura mohalla, Kapurthala, and recovered a stolen motorcycle from him.

The police said a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against the suspect at the Division No. 4 police station. During further investigation, the police recovered two more motorcycles from his possession.

“The suspect also confessed to have stolen a motorcycle from Reliance Mall near D-Mart, a motorcycle from Sehdev Market and a motorcycle from Lovely Professional University, Kapurthala,” police officials said.

The police recovered three motorcycles bearing registration numbers PB08-DL-5379, PB08-EU-6344 and UP21-CB-4582 from his possession. The suspect also has a criminal past as three cases were already registered against him at various police stations in Jalandhar and Kapurthala.

“Further investigation is on into the case,” the police said.

