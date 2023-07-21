Man nabbed with 98 liquor bottles

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 20

A police party, along with a team of the Excise Department, arrested a man with 98 bottles of illicit liquor during a patrolling at the Dhussi bundh along the Sutlej. The suspect has been identified as Parminder Singh, alias Laddoo, a resident of Sudhara (Puadra) village in Bilga.

When the team members reached Sudhara (Puadra) village on the Dhussi bundh, they saw a man coming on a motorbike. During checking, the police recovered 98 bottles worth of illicit liquor from his possession. A case was registered against the suspect under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act at the Bilga police station.

During investigation, Laddoo revealed that he was into illicit liquor trade for the past some time. The suspect also has a tainted past as four cases were already registered against him.