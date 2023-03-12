Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

A man was arrested with an air pistol and five live cartridges of a .32 bore revolver by the Jalandhar rural police.

The police informed that during a patrol at the Khokhewal bus stand, a police team arrested Amandeep Singh, alias Amna, a resident of Mohalla Ranjitpur at Talhan in Bilga on a tip-off that he was standing near the water tank on the Nurmahal Road.

He was arrested with one air pistol and five live rounds by the team. A case under sections 25, 54 and 50 of the Arms Act was registered against him at the Bilga police station. The police said there were many cases against Amandeep for carrying out loots, snatchings and fights at various police stations.