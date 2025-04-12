Man on scooter killed in hit-and-run accident at Aur

Every second day, cases of death due to rash driving are being reported from Nawanshahr. In last nine days, four lives have been snuffed out in accidents. Today, Raj Kumar from Jalandhar died at Aur in Nawanshahr when a Swift car hit his scooter.

In complaint to the police, victim’s brother Hari Om stated that he was following Raj Kumar on other scooter while they were going towards Phillaur. “Suddenly, a Swift car that was coming at high speed drove past me and hit my brother’s scooter from the rear. Due to impact of the collision my brother fell on the road and sustained serious injuries on his head,” the complainant said.

Hari Om said that with the help of passersby he took his brother to hospital, but doctors could not save him. “My brother died on the spot. But, the car driver didn’t stop and fled from spot. I want strict action against him,” Hari Om told the police.

Advertisement

The complainant also noted the car registration number. A case under Section 106, 281 and 324 (4) of the BNS was registered against unknown car driver in this connection.

Five days ago, a man died after the bike he was driving was hit by a speeding SUV from behind. The deceased was identified as Balbir Singh. His cousin Mohit Ram from Nawanshahr Sadar in his complaint to the police had stated he along with his brother Balbir Singh were going to their home when the accident happened.

Advertisement

Another accident happened at Mukandpur five days ago. One Surinder Kumari in her complaint to the police had stated that she and her brother were riding different vehicles when suddenly, a bike rider came from the wrong side and collided with her brother’s motorcycle, leaving him seriously injured. She said her brother died soon after the accident.

Eight days ago, a 12-year-old child died after being hit by rashly driven vehicle. In all these accidents, cases were registered against unknown drivers.