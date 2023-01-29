Man opens fire on police at naka, arrested in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, January 28

A man was arrested with two pistols and live ammunition when he tried to fire at police officials at a naka here on Wednesday.

SSP Swarandeep Singh said at a special naka on January 26, a police party spotted a man walking from Fatehpur Bhangwa village towards the bundh. The man on approaching near the patrol party was indicated to stop, on which, he took out a pistol from his right pocket and fired in the air towards the police party. The police party defended itself and the man fired another shot at them. An SHO and his driver (police officer) sustained minor injuries as they tried to run cover.

The man tried to flee the spot and the SHO Lohian fired on the man’s feet which hit his leg, leaving the man wounded. The police party then apprehended the man and recovered a pistol .32 bore along with 17 live rounds and a .315 bore pistol with three live rounds from the accused. The man

who fired at the police was identified as Lovepreet Singh Labbha of Imailpur village in Lohian Khas.

A case under Sections 307, 353, 186 of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the man at the Lohian police station on January 25. The accused Lovepreet Singh was brought to Jalandhar for treatment at the Civil Hospital. While he was discharged from the hospital today, the police said a detailed investigation was being carried out in the case.