Man performs stunts on tractor at village, booked

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 20

The Punjab Government imposed a ban on stunts involving tractors and other agricultural implements in the state after a 29-year-old man was crushed to death during a performance at a rural sports event in Gurdaspur district around a month ago. Despite the ban, people continue to perform dangerous stunts.

The police have registered a case against Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Moga, under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC.

As per information, Gagandeep performed dangerous stunts on his tractor on December 11 during a kabaddi match at Palli Uchi village in Sadar Nawanshahr. He uploaded the video on his social media account using song “Jinna kamm te sarkaari ban aa, Jatt ohna kamma da fan aa” sung by singer Kamal Grewal. The police also booked the singer for this song which could impact the youth. A case has been registered against the singer under Section 188 of the IPC Act.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Gurdaspur #Nawanshahr