Man, relatives booked for 'demanding dowry'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 27

The Nawanshahr police have booked a man and his in-laws for allegedly torturing his wife and demanding dowry from her.

The couple had tied the knot in October last year. The woman, who is from Rahon, has alleged in her complaint, “My parents had to shell out Rs 15 lakh for the wedding ceremony. Besides, they also gifted gold ornaments to some of my husband’s relatives, despite our financial woes. But now, my in-laws want us (me and my parents) to gift gold ornaments to some other relatives, too.”

She has also alleged that her husband had vowed to relocate to England with her at his expense. But she rued that he never took her abroad.

Accusing her husband and her in-laws of mental harassment, she said, “Each time I asked my in-laws about our plans to move to England, they mocked me by saying that there are several other girls out there with a higher IELTS score than me who would be willing to marry my husband.” She has also alleged that her husband used to thrash her.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 406, 498-A, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.