 Man run over by speeding train : The Tribune India

in brief

Man run over by speeding train

Man run over by speeding train

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: An unknown person was run over by a train at the Phagwara railway station on Sunday. Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the man might have been trying to cross the railway track and got run over by a speeding train. The GRP has registered a case and kept the body in mortuary after post-mortem examination at the local Civil Hospital for 72 hours in wait of identification. OC

Woman among 2 peddlers held

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, on the charge of selling poppy husk. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said 20 kg of poppy husk was recovered from the possession of the suspects identified as Narinder Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Sango Wal village, and his wife Reshma. The SHO said a case was registered against the suspects and the car (PB-02-AZ5441) in which they were travelling with the contraband was impounded. OC

Two held with intoxicant tablets

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two drug peddlers identified as Sarabjit Singh, alias Saabi, a resident of Uggi village, and his brother Karanjit Bholu with intoxicant tablets. Investigating officer Nirmal Singh said the duo was apprehended with 210 tablets. OC

Rs 10K stolen from shrine dharmshala

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and a large cooking vessel from a dharmshala. Pawan Virdi, a resident of Begam Pura village, complained to the police that unidentified thieves barged into Gurdwara Shri Guru Ravidass Ji Dharmshala on October 27 night and stole Rs 10,000 cash and a large brass cooking vessel. Investigating Officer Avtar Lal said a case was registered against unidentified suspects. OC

Man held for murder attempt

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a villager on the charges of firing, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Tirath Ram said the suspect was identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Dilli, of Rasul Pur Kalan village. Sharan Deep of Nawan Pind village complained to the police that he and his friends were going to Seham village on August 27 late evening when the suspect attacked them with the intention to kill and seriously injured them. The IO said a case was registered against the suspect. OC

Three held for outraging modesty

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested three women on the charge of outraging a woman's modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Harwindar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Chindar Pal Kaur, a resident of Khurlapur village, her daughter Kulwindar Kaur, and Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of the same village. The IO said a case was registered against the three suspects.

Phagwara hospital ransacked

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged on September 19 by Dr Satnam Singh Parmar, MD, Gandhi Hospital, police have registered a case against a woman, Nidhi, a resident of Bazar Bansan Wala and her unknown accomplices on the charges of ransacking the hospital and misbehaving with doctors after the death of Gurdev Kaur, her grandmother. Doctors had described the cause of her death as cardiac arrest. — OC

#Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Two dead, 52 injured in IED blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

2
Punjab

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

3
Trending

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies at 54

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: India make it six in a row after Shami-Bumrah show, defeat England by 100 runs

5
Punjab

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as DGP

6
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar writes to Union Minister Gadkari, offers free land to relocate Kherki Daula toll

7
J & K

Police inspector playing cricket shot at by terrorist in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

8
World

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in '2nd stage' of Gaza war

9
India

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

10
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: India eight down as England fight back; Suryakumar misses out on fifty

Don't Miss

View All
Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Top News

Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K

Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K

People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...

‘Human error’: 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra train collision

'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision

Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger

2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala

2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala

48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders

NITI Aayog vision paper for $30 trillion economy soon

NITI Aayog vision paper for $30 trillion economy soon

Sixer: India’s unbeaten streak on

World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs

Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...


Cities

View All

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; ~41 lakh seized

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; Rs 41 lakh seized

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

Inter-state drug racket busted, one arrested

Amritsar, Tarn Taran register most number of farm fire cases

Ward watch: Lawrence Road area residents plagued with traffic congestions, illegal parking

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh MC goes soft on car bazaar dealers

Multi-level parking: Chandigarh MC may challenge court order

Mohali: Paying heavy price for keeping pollution in check, say Farmers

Open house: What should Chandigarh do to ensure that there are no parking problems and snarl-ups?

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute 10 cops for fraud

Security beefed up in Delhi after Kerala blast

Doctors take out march in Delhi

Two arrested for supplying illegal firearms

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Girl electrocuted while playing on house roof in Kapurthala village

Preventing road accidents top priority of Punjab govt, says Bram Shankar Jimpa

Nawanshahr registers only one case of stubble-burning, Jalandhar 111

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Speeding car kills man, injures 2 in Ludhiana

Prime suspect held for duping family of Rs 12.70 lakh

Mobile phones, intoxicants seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana Cops motivate people to take part in cycle rally against drugs on November 16

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Daily farm fires cross 1K for first time in Punjab, most from Malwa

Punjab: Officials skipping court trials in drugs cases to face action

One held for theft at temple

School holds annual sports championship