Man run over by speeding train

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: An unknown person was run over by a train at the Phagwara railway station on Sunday. Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the man might have been trying to cross the railway track and got run over by a speeding train. The GRP has registered a case and kept the body in mortuary after post-mortem examination at the local Civil Hospital for 72 hours in wait of identification. OC

Woman among 2 peddlers held

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, on the charge of selling poppy husk. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said 20 kg of poppy husk was recovered from the possession of the suspects identified as Narinder Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Sango Wal village, and his wife Reshma. The SHO said a case was registered against the suspects and the car (PB-02-AZ5441) in which they were travelling with the contraband was impounded. OC

Two held with intoxicant tablets

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two drug peddlers identified as Sarabjit Singh, alias Saabi, a resident of Uggi village, and his brother Karanjit Bholu with intoxicant tablets. Investigating officer Nirmal Singh said the duo was apprehended with 210 tablets. OC

Rs 10K stolen from shrine dharmshala

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and a large cooking vessel from a dharmshala. Pawan Virdi, a resident of Begam Pura village, complained to the police that unidentified thieves barged into Gurdwara Shri Guru Ravidass Ji Dharmshala on October 27 night and stole Rs 10,000 cash and a large brass cooking vessel. Investigating Officer Avtar Lal said a case was registered against unidentified suspects. OC

Man held for murder attempt

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a villager on the charges of firing, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Tirath Ram said the suspect was identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Dilli, of Rasul Pur Kalan village. Sharan Deep of Nawan Pind village complained to the police that he and his friends were going to Seham village on August 27 late evening when the suspect attacked them with the intention to kill and seriously injured them. The IO said a case was registered against the suspect. OC

Three held for outraging modesty

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested three women on the charge of outraging a woman's modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Harwindar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Chindar Pal Kaur, a resident of Khurlapur village, her daughter Kulwindar Kaur, and Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of the same village. The IO said a case was registered against the three suspects.

Phagwara hospital ransacked

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged on September 19 by Dr Satnam Singh Parmar, MD, Gandhi Hospital, police have registered a case against a woman, Nidhi, a resident of Bazar Bansan Wala and her unknown accomplices on the charges of ransacking the hospital and misbehaving with doctors after the death of Gurdev Kaur, her grandmother. Doctors had described the cause of her death as cardiac arrest. — OC

