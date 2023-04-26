Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 25

A man was set on fire during a compromise meeting at Sarafa Bazaar here today when the accused, identified as Rajan Verma, poured thinner on him.

The victim has been identified as Sanjeev Judge, the president of Sarafa Bazaar. As per police, a compromise meeting related to gold money was being held at one of the shops in the bazaar, and Sanjeev had gone as mediator to resolve the issue.

However, an altercation occured at the scene, and the accused in rage threw thinner and set him on fire. Police officials of Division Number 3, said the victim sustained severe burns and had been hospitalised.

They said two parties were having a dispute related to gold money, and Sanjeev Judge was present at the scene. During the altercation, the members of both parties fought, and the accused poured thinner on the victim, and he was caught in the fire. They added that the accused also suffered severe injuries due to the incident, and both his hands were burnt.

“A police team immediately reached the spot and started investigaton. A case under Section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, and he is in the police custody,” they added.