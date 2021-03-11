Tanda: Man shot dead by nephew over trivial issue

Tanda, April 28
A man was shot dead by his nephew after the former suspected him of trying to kill his chickens in Kurala Kalan village on Thursday.
The victim has been identified as Harpreet Singh. Tanda police have registered a case of murder against Amandeep Singh, on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s son Harsimran Singh.
DSP Raj Kumar said Harsimran alleged that his father saw some medicine used for killing chickens was kept near a site where they used to dispose cattle dung.
Meanwhile, the accused also came there and started arguing with him. His father asked Amandeep that why has he put the medicine to kill his chickens as he had done the same earlier too. In a fit of rage, Amandeep brought a rifle from his house and shot his father.
Harpreet was taken to private hospital in Tanda where he died. Harsimran alleged that the accused wanted to capture their land. A case was registered.
