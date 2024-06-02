Man, son attack Congress worker at polling booth

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 1

A father-son duo allegedly attacked a Congress worker at an polling booth near the police station in Hariana town under the Shamchurasi assembly constituency here today.

The victim, who suffered injuries, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital. The suspects were said to be associated with the AAP.

As soon as the incident came to light, Congress candidate Yamini Gomar reached the hospital and enquired about the worker’s condition.

According to information, a father-son duo, who was supporting the AAP, got into an argument with a worker sitting at the Congress booth in Hariana town on the Dasuya road. They later clashed with each other. The Congress worker, identified as Himanshu Kaushal, a resident of Hariana suffered head injury.

Sanjeev said Himanshu often creates ruckus in the locality and complaints have been lodged against him at the police station several times, but the police did not take any action. He alleged that even today Himanshu first abused him. As a result, a scuffle broke out between the two.

