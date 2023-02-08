Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

A father-son duo was injured after two miscreants broke into their house at Guru Ravidass Nagar and opened fire at the family, following a fight on Monday night. Those injured have been identified as Satnam Singh and his son Navjot.

The reason behind the incident is said to be an old rivalry. According to the complainant, Satnam Singh, who works at a petrol station in Maqsudan, he returned from his work along with his son at around 10 pm. He was having dinner with his family when the doorbell rang, following which he opened the door, two armed youngsters broke into the house and started fighting with his son.

He said during the fight, one of the youngsters took out his gun and pointed it at his son. He added that to save his son from bullet injury, he came in between and held the hand of the accused to stop him from firing. However, two or three bullets were fired, of which one bullet grazed past his son’s shoulder and one bullet hit his hand. They were immediately rushed to the civil hospital.

SHO Division No.1 Jatinder Kumar said, the accused had some personal enmity with Satnam Singh’s son Navjot. “The investigation in the case is underway, and police are looking for the accused. We have named six persons in the FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act. Raids were being conducted to arrest them,” he added.