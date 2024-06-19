Man, son killed in road accident in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 18

A man and his son were killed after an Innova SUV and a motorcycle collided head-on near Adda Davida Ahirana Bhatta on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road here.

Sharing information, Sub-Inspector Usha Rani, SHO of the Mehtiana police station, said the deceased had been identified as Amarjit Singh (50) and his son Navpreet Singh, alias Sahil (19), residents of Ludhiana. They were going to Hoshiarpur from Phagwara on a motorcycle.

The SHO said when they reached near Adda Davida Ahirana Bhatta, their motorcycle collided head-on with the SUV.

Passersby took the injured persons to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, where Amarjit succumbed to his injuries. Owing to his serious condition, Navpreet was referred to Ludhiana. He also later breathed his last.

SHO Usha Rani said a case had been registered against the SUV driver, Harbhajan Lal, a resident of Samrae village, Jalandhar.

