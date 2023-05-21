Man suspected of killing mom-in-law dies too; probe on

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 20

A day after Jasvir Kaur was mysteriously found dead at her home in Urban Estate (PUDA Colony) in Kapurthala, the police today said her son-in-law also died late on the same night.

Balwinder Singh, the man who the Kapurthala police were on the lookout for after he made a video threatening suicide was found at the Mithra village in Kapurthala last night. He was the prime suspect for the death of his mother-in-law - who had been found murdered by the Kapurthala police yesterday.

He was found by passersby in a very bad health condition and an ambulance was called to take the man to the Civil Hospital, where he was declared by doctors as brought dead. The Kapurthala police said the cause of the man’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem report in the case arrives.

Sultanpur Lodhi DSP Babandeep Singh said, “The man was found in a very bad condition. He was taken in an ambulance to the Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The cause of his death will be ascertained after postmortem report.”

Balwinder Singh, who was suffering from depression for the past some time, had earlier made a video on his phone, which he sent to various relatives. In the video he threatened to end his life by suicide. Based on the viral video, the Kapurthala police had launched an investigation on Friday, which has ended in two tragic deaths. Yesterday, Balwinder’s phone was traced to PUDA Colony, the house of his mother-in-law. Upon reaching the spot, the police found Jasvir’s body by the bed in a room.

Balwinder, his wife and their two kids had attempted entering the US some time ago. While the wife and kids had got in, he was deported to India.

Upset over this, the man had made the video disgruntled that his wife had changed after going to the US and had left him behind. Balwinder hailed from Sarai Jattan village in Sultanpur Lodhi and was in his 30s.

Meanwhile, an audio clip has gone viral in which deceased Balwinder's wife is purportedly speaking from the US. She is reportedly saying: “I have just received my work permit. I had been telling him that calling him to the United States so soon wasn't possible. I was asking him to wait.”

American dream gone wrong