Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 10

Show-cause notices have been issued to two cops in Kapurthala after a man accused them of beating him up after apprehending him in a case a few days ago. Both cops — ASI Paramjit Singh and Satnam Singh — are posted at the Dhilwan police station in Kapurthala.

Badly beaten up, ribs broken They (cops) forcibly put him in the car and thrashed him in the lock-up. Family members and my daughter-in-law brought him back at 6 pm. He couldn’t sit on the cot. His ribs were broken. Sukhjinder Kaur, mother of injured Jagtar Singh Charge baseless; probe ordered No beating, as alleged by the man, happened at the police station. However, an inquiry has been marked in the case. Show-cause notices have also been issued to two officials. Navneet Singh Bains, Kapurthala SSP

An FIR was lodged against Jagtar Singh, a resident of Bhandal Bet village, after which police apprehended him on December 7. A CCTV footage, which had gone viral on soical media, purportedly shows two policemen questioning a man and then beating him up, putting him in a car and taking him away.

The man and his family allege he was beaten up on the way and at the thana after which he was released with grievous injuries. The Kapurthala police, however, denied the charges of the man being beaten up at the police station.

Sukhjinder Kaur, mother of Jagtar Singh, in a viral video, alleged: “Acting on my daughter-in-law’s complaint in a family dispute, a police team visited us and beat my son. My daughter-in-law (Jagtar Singh’s wife) also tried reasoning with them, but they didn’t listen to us.

They forcibly put him in the car and thrashed him throughout the day in the lock-up. Family members and my daughter-in-law brought him back at 6 pm. He couldn’t sit on the cot. He ribs were broken. He has little daughters.”

Dr Sandeep Dhawan, SMO, Kapurthala, said, “On the night of December 7, Jagtar Singh was brought to us. He had fracture in more than one ribs. He is still admitted at the hospital and is currently stable.”

SSP Kapurthala, Navneet Singh Bains said, “No beating, as alleged by the man, happened at the police station. The family has arrived at a compromise. However, in view of the CCTV footage, an inquiry has been marked in the case and the DSP Bholath is investigating the matter. Show-cause notices have also been issued to two officials.”

Bholath DSP Sukhninder Singh said, “Show cause notices have been issued to two officials. The enquiry is on and if something is found then disciplinary action will be initiated against the two officials.

As of now they are on duty. No beating took place at the policet station. The Bhandal Bet panchayat is also taken into the loop. The family has formally stated the injuries were caused due to being beaten up by relatives. The man is currently under treatment and will give a fresh statement, when he in a position to.”