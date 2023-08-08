Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 7

The Manipur Insaaf Morcha, whose members who are largely from the Christian community, had given a call for Punjab bandh on August 9.

Following the call, various organisations from the Ravidassia and Valmiki community such as Balmiki Tiger Force, Satguru Kabir Tiger Force and Ravidassia Youth Foundation have also extended their support to protest against the violence incidents in Manipur.

The Communist Coordination Committee (CCC) comprising Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) and Marxist Communist Party of India- United (MCPI-U) too has extended its support to the bandh call.

Mangat Ram Pasla and Ashok Oankar, conveners of the Communist Coordination Committee, K Gangatharan, chairman of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, and Kiranjit Sekhon, Member Polit Bureau, Marxist Communist Party of India- United, through a joint statement, demanded that the Manipur CM must be sacked immediately to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

The leaders further stated that it was the misfortune of the country that the Central authorities as well as the state government were supporting the mass offenders responsible for heinous crimes against humanity and hate mongers.

#Manipur