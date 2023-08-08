Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Jalandhar, August 7
The Manipur Insaaf Morcha, whose members who are largely from the Christian community, had given a call for Punjab bandh on August 9.
Following the call, various organisations from the Ravidassia and Valmiki community such as Balmiki Tiger Force, Satguru Kabir Tiger Force and Ravidassia Youth Foundation have also extended their support to protest against the violence incidents in Manipur.
The Communist Coordination Committee (CCC) comprising Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) and Marxist Communist Party of India- United (MCPI-U) too has extended its support to the bandh call.
Mangat Ram Pasla and Ashok Oankar, conveners of the Communist Coordination Committee, K Gangatharan, chairman of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, and Kiranjit Sekhon, Member Polit Bureau, Marxist Communist Party of India- United, through a joint statement, demanded that the Manipur CM must be sacked immediately to restore peace and normalcy in the state.
The leaders further stated that it was the misfortune of the country that the Central authorities as well as the state government were supporting the mass offenders responsible for heinous crimes against humanity and hate mongers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...