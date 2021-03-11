Manmeet to lead state's junior team for nationals

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

Manmeet Singh Rai will lead the Punjab sub-junior men’s hockey team in the 12th Hockey India National Sub-Junior Men’s Championship, starting from May 4 in Goa.

Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi, a member of the Hockey Punjab’s ad-hoc committee, said Manmeet Singh Rai of Punjab State Institute of Sports, Mohali, has been named as captain of the Punjab Men’s team to lead Punjab in the 12th Hockey India National Sub Junior Men’s Hockey Championship to be held in Goa from May 4 to 15.

Rajan Singh of Surjit Singh Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, will be the vice-captain of the team.

The other members of the team are Preetinder Singh, Japnit Singh, Sukhmanpreet Singh, Rajan Singh, Satpal Singh, Harmolbir Singh, Manmeet Singh Rai, Harpreet Singh, Karan, Pritpal Singh, Uttkarsh, Prabhjot Singh, Lovenoor Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Rohan Bhushan, Manpreet Singh, Bulandbir Singh, Armanjot Singh and Harjas Singh.

Manmohan Singh and Vishaljit Singh have been appointed as coach and manager of the team, respectively.

The team for the sub-junior men’s championship was selected by the committee of Olympians and former international players, including Harpreet Singh Mander, Balwinder Singh Shammi, Baljit Singh Dhillon, Gaganajit Singh, Jugraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh Kaka, Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, Tejbir Singh Hundal, Swaranjit Singh and Amrik Singh Powar.