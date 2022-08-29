Bhagwant Mann's banners, former CM Beant Singh's statue defaced in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 28

Ahead of the visit of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to Jalandhar, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written in black and red ink on the banners welcoming the former here on Sunday morning. The statue of former Chief Minister Beant Singh at BMC Chowk was also defaced.

Notably, CM Mann is to visit the city for the inauguration of ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ on Monday.

As soon as the police received information about the incidents, they cleared the slogans. Police officials claimed they had increased nakas and intensified patrolling in the area.

The police are also scrutinising footage of closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) cameras installed at BMC chowk and nearby areas to identify the accused. “Anyone disturbing the law-and-order situation in the district will not be spared. Police personnel have been deployed at all sensitive locations to keep an eye on the anti-social elements”, said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena activists staged a protest at BMC Chowk and demanded that those behind this act must be punished, and the police should increase the vigil across the city. Sena activists also washed the statue of Beant Singh with milk.

