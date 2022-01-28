Bhagwant Mann's conduct disrespect to BR Ambedkar's statue: Hans Raj Hans

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 27

The BJP on Thursday condemned the incident wherein a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was garlanded by AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann by taking off his own garland. BJP leader and Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans today said the incident involving the statue of BR Ambedkar was extremely hurtful and Mann should immediately tender a written apology for hurting the sentiments of the schedules class.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP party’s central election office here today, Hans said Dr Ambedkar is the father of the Constitution and any disrespectful behaviour towards his stature in our society is deplorable and Bhagwant Mann should immediately apologise for his misdemeanour towards Dr Ambedkar. The BJP leader also said several complaints had been filed on the mideamanour by Mann and the pressure to lodge an FIR will also be stepped up. —

