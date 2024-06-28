Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 27

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shifted to his new rented house in Jalandhar, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa said he would not live here for long.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the rejoining of Congress councillor Lakhvir Singh Bajwa, the LoP said, “Once the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll is over and his party will lose, his own party men will shift his cot back to Satauj village in Sangrur. Just as city’s voters had shown the door to all party hoppers in the Lok Sabha poll and favoured the Congress, the same result will get repeated even in the Jalandhar West bypoll.” Bajwa said, “Mann may try, however, hard to make a comeback via bypoll by misusing machinery or using pressure tactics, but his position is set to come down. The AAP could not find an able grassroots level worker and gave ticket to Mohinder Bhagat, who came from the BJP last year. His father, former minister Chunni Lal Bhagat is still in the BJP.” While attacking the BJP, Bajwa said, “The saffron party has crossed all limits. It has given ticket to Sheetal Angural, who as AAP MLA, had levelled charges against the BJP for giving Rs 5 crore bribe. An FIR has also been registered into what he had called “Operation Lotus”. The BJP like the AAP chose Sheetal Angural despite the fact that he has several criminal cases registered against him in various police stations.” Praising his party’s candidate, he said, “Our candidate Surinder Kaur has been a ground-level worker. She and her deceased husband Ram Asra Chaudhary have served the party as councillors for five terms.” He defended her against all charges levelled by the rivals of not having worked outside her ward. “It’s wrong to say so. She was the Senior Deputy Mayor for five years for the entire city and worked arduously. People are acknowledging her work and would reward her too,” said Bajwa.

