Mann’s wife visits temple

Jalandhar, April 27
A day after the road show of CM Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar in support of AAP Jalandhar candidate Pawan Tinu, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, the wife of CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday visited Jalandhar.
Accompanied by the CM’s sister, Manpreet Kaur, and her newborn daughter, Niamat, Dr Kaur visited the Balaji Temple at Sheikhan Bazar in Jalandhar. Speaking to media she said, “I’ve taken the blessings of Balaji Maharaj and prayed for the good of all. May God continue to uphold Punjab’s prosperity.” Both CM Bhagwant Mann and his wife also visited the residence of philanthropist-religious leader Baba Kashmira Singh at Jalandhar today.
