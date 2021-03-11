Manohar Lal elected chief of Junglat Workers' Union Mandal

Our Correspondent

Talwara, May 16

An important meeting of Junglat Workers Union Mandal, Dasuya, was organised under the chairmanship of state secretary general Pawan Kumar. On this occasion, the old unit of the union was dissolved and a new executive was elected. In this, Manohar Lal was appointed as Mandal president, Roop Lal as deputy president, Bhupinder Singh as secretary, Fateh Singh as treasurer, Kamal Jeet as press secretary, Sher Singh as advisor and Bikram Singh as chairman. In the meeting, the newly appointed head of the Junglat Workers Union, Manohar Lal expressed gratitude to all the forest workers present.