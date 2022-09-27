Manoj Kumar is Jalandhar DAV University VC

Jalandhar, September 26
A distinguished researcher and academician, Manoj Kumar has assumed charge as the Vice-Chancellor of DAV University, Jalandhar.
He has earlier served as the Principal of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jalandhar. Punam Suri, Chancellor, noted that Manoj Kumar’s strategic planning and team management skills would make DAV a leading institution.
