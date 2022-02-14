Campaign Trail

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Says PM Modi’s rally today will change state’s mood

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

BJP candidate from Jalandhar Central Manoranjan Kalia campaigns in city. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 13

Veteran BJP leader and former Cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia, who is contesting the Assembly election from the Jalandhar Central seat for the third consecutive time, loves to interact with people on the doorstep, so he is spending most of his time visiting them door to door.

Kalia, who is a lawyer by profession, is keeping his poll campaign unfussy and limited. Accompanied by a small group of volunteers, he starts visiting residential areas in the constituency from 8 in the morning. Keeping a very different style from other politicians, he, in his soft spoken tone, asks residents to cast their vote in support of him. He also meets youngsters and seeks suggestions from them on various issues hampering the state’s growth and development.

A volunteer from Kalia’s team says he has been canvassing from door to door for nearly two to three hours for the past few days, but as the poll is drawing near, canvassing time has been extended up to five to six hours. He says his team divides areas in two parts, while eight to 10 areas are visited by Kalia and his volunteers and the remaining are covered by his two sisters and women members of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

Manik, a first-time voter of Guru Nanak Pura (East), who was desperately waiting for Manoranjan Kalia to visit his locality this afternoon, said his father had told him that it was Kalia who brought major development projects — the approval of two railway over-bridges and a flyover during his tenure — to the constituency in the past.

Asked what issue he wanted to take up with Manoranjan Kalia, he said his locality had been getting a contaminated water supply over the past few months. Besides, the roads were in a poor condition, so he wanted to discuss the same with him.

Talking to The Tribune, Manoranjan Kalia said, “Even though the technology has advanced, social media is ruling the campaigning world, but the door-to-door interactions are irreplaceable. By meeting voters personally, you get to know the ground reality and your actual position in their eyes,” he said, adding that he was making use of both traditional media and new media to connect to the voters.

“This morning when I visited Sangat Singh Nagar, residents complained about poor living conditions. He said every second locality he visited had been dug up or had broken roads and garbage scattered here and there. The residents complained how the incumbent MLA is not approachable and their issues remain unaddressed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kalia, who has won from the seat in 1985, 1997, 2007 and 2012, is known for his fiery speeches and throwing salvos at his political adversaries. Addressing local residents at Guru Nanak Pura, Kalia said he needed no introduction as his past work speaks for him. Training guns at MLA Beri, he promised voters to address their long-pending demands of traffic congestion, roads and streamlining garbage disposal.

He asked residents to participate in PM Modi’s rally on Monday in large numbers as it would change the political atmosphere in the state. He said Modi had a great vision for Punjab and under his leadership, the state would touch new heights of development.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

2
Punjab

On Punjab visit eve, PM Modi meets Beas dera chief

3
Punjab Punjab polls

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

4
Punjab Election Punjab polls

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

5
Punjab

Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar

6
Punjab

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

7
Nation

IMD predicts two spells of rain, snow in North India this week

8
Nation

Two decades after department's lapse, excess allowance to be recovered from ex-servicemen

9
Haryana

Second woman's body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

10
Nation WHO-ICMR STUDY

41.4 per cent Indian adults not sweating it out

Don't Miss

View All
41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Top Stories

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...

Foolproof security for Modi’s rally in Jalandhar today

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

Farm unions to show black flags today

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Beopar mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Verka

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Congress candidate

Jalandhar district sees 25 more infections

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams