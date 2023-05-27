Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 26

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared Class X results today. Manpreet Kaur topped the district with 98.62 per cent marks. She also bagged seventh position in the state.

Khwahish

98.46%

Aim: Wants to excel in science field

Success mantra: Was regular with her studies

Family: Parents & a sister



As many as 19 students from the district made it to the merit list. With an overall pass percentage of 96.92, Jalandhar has been placed at 18th position in the state. Kapurthala, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur have attained better positions with higher pass percentage. Kapurthala is second in the state with 99.02 pass percentage, Hoshiarpur stood ninth and Nawanshahr is at the 12th position. Of the total 20,448 students, 19,818 cleared the exam.

Jasmeen 98.46%

Aim: Chartered accountant

Success Mantra: Studied without taking any burden

Family: Parents and two brothers

Manpreet Kaur, a student of Shri Guru Nanak Public Senior Sec School, Preet Nagar, wants to make her career in the banking sector and she has already taken admission in the commerce stream. “Mathematics is my favourite subject. I used to study for 4-5 hours a day,” she said.

Manpreet lost her father at a young age, while her mother is a housewife. Her mother Simran Kaur said: “I have seen her doing hard work. I wanted her to top Punjab, but even getting seventh position in the state is a great achievement in itself. I am proud of her.”

Khwahish from Government Senior Secondary School, Randhawa Masand, bagged second spot in the district and eighth position in the state.

Khwahish, daughter of a salesman, scored 98.46 per cent marks. She said her teachers were of great help during the exams and they even took extra classes to prepare the students. She has now taken admission to the non-medical stream.

“I am not sure of my ultimate aim yet, but I would definitely want to pursue something in the science field,” she said. Apart from academics, Khwahish does painting in her free time.

Jasmeen, a student of Tagore Model Senior Secondary School, Nakodar, also bagged second position (98.46% marks) in the district. A CA aspirant, Jasmeen has chosen commerce stream in Class XI. Daughter of a businessman, Jasmeen said she was feeling content after getting to know the result. “I love music. This is my escape from everything,” she said.

Jasdeep Kaur from the same school bagged third in the district with 98.31 per cent marks. Kaur stood ninth in the merit list.