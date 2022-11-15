Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Jalandhar, November 15
A body of a man, probably in his thirties, was found stuffed in a suitcase outside the city railway station here on Tuesday morning.
According to the railway police, a worker noticed the abandoned red- coloured suitcase lying outside the station at around 6 am. He sounded the railway officials, who called the police.
The Government Railway Police team took the bag in their possession and sealed the area. They also called a forensic investigation team on the spot which took the body out of the bag.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suitcase had been lying outside the railway station since Monday night. The police teams were scrutinising CCTV cameras to identify the person who had left the suitcase here. In one of the footage, a young man can be seen leaving the suitcase and going out through the station,” a police official said.
The police added that investigation was under way and the body had been sent for medical examination.
