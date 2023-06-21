Map of 85 wards of Jalandhar MC finally out, Congress raises objections

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 20

The map of 85 wards was finally published by the Municipal Corporation today, and now objections will be invited from the general public for next seven days.

The moment the map was published, Congress party leaders raised objections. Now, the MC elections can happen anytime. Interestingly, the MC had pasted a special message not to click pictures of the map.

Senior Congress leader Balraj Thakur said he got to know that no one was allowed to click a picture of the map which was not right. “If it’s a public document, how can they deny anyone to click its picture? Now, I will go tomorrow, am I supposed to sit there for two hours and then check? It would be much easier if we get a picture and get to study it in detail in our homes,” he said.

Congress leader Jagdish Samrai said there are wards where SCs are high in number and have been declared general wards. “I have several objections and will directly send these to the Local Bodies Minister and the CM as I cannot trust the local authority,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner MC Rajesh Khokhar said in case there were objections, it would be sent to the government. “The government will then decide if to consider the objection or not and then final notification is released,” he said. He added that on the first day, he didn’t receive any objection from anyone. Notably, earlier there were 80 wards and after carrying out a survey for months, the wards were increased to 85 which was decided in a meeting of the delimitation board.