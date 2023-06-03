Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 2

Deep resentment in BJP activists was witnessed on Friday over the non-disclosure of the map of the new wards by the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, even after the notification issued on behalf of the Local Bodies Department, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Everyone will get fair chance to see it The notification of the map of delimitation of wards has been received, but the map has not come from the Director, Local Government, to Phagwara yet... Every person will be given a fair chance to see the map. Nayan Jassal, Phagwara MC Commissioner

Accompanied by several BJP leaders, former mayor Arun Khosla said in the new notification issued for 50 wards of Phagwara, it was not clear which locality had been included in which ward. When the BJP leaders visited the municipal office today, the new map hadn’t been made public. They said it was surprising that despite only a week’s time to register objections, the map of the wards hadn’t been disclosed.

The BJP leaders claimed that the MC Commissioner’s office was locked till 1.40 pm and it was not known whether they would have access to the ward map in the remaining three days after Saturday and Sunday. Khosla said they would raise the issue with the District Magistrate, Kapurthala. The BJP leaders said accused the Bhagwant Mann government of bullying the Opposition.

The former mayor also slammed the MC for issuing a week’s notice to owners of old building on Banga Road to present the ownership rights and maps when they are regularly depositing their property tax. He also termed the grant of Rs 20 crore by the Punjab Government for Phagwara an election gimmick.

Meanwhile, the MC Commissioner clarified that the notification of the map of delimitation of wards had been received, but the map had not come from the Director, Local Government, to Phagwara yet. The notification of the map would be published in two newspapers, after that seven days would be given for objections and suggestions. Every person will be given a fair chance to see the map. A room will be allocated and entry register would be put up along with videography and police personnel to maintain discipline and to avoid any mischief.