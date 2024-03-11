Marathon motivates Jalandhar residents to vote fearlessly

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 10

The 15th edition of the CT Half Marathon drew hundreds of participants from the district and nearby areas here today.

Held under the theme, “Vote Kar Befikar”, to underscore the significance of voting, the annual sporting extravaganza witnessed participants from all ages.

The marathon, stretching from the Shahpur Campus to the Maqsudan Campus, kicked off with a flag-off ceremony by notable figures, including super-centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh, business stalwart and social activist Sukhi Bath, Punjab’s singing sensation Yuvraj Hans and Zora Randhawa.

After completing the 21-km route, the marathon culminated at the Maqsudan Campus, where the closing ceremony witnessed performances by Punjab singer Singha, Raaj Sohal among others.

Rohit clinched the top spot in the male category, followed by Sonu Kushwah and Manjit Singh. Arpita emerged victorious in the female category, followed by Rimpi and Ruhi. The winners were given cash prizes of Rs 25,000, Rs 11,000 and Rs 5,100 respectively, along with other rewards.

As many as 14 other runners were also felicitated for their performances. Manbir Singh, managing Director of CT Group, expressed gratitude to all participants, sponsors and supporters for their contribution to the success of the event.

He urged everyone to exercise their voting rights fearlessly, emphasising the enduring spirit of sportsmanship and community engagement showcased during the Half Marathon.

