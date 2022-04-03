Marathon races mark World Autism Awareness Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 2

On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, SOCH, an NGO, collaborated with CrossFit-Inquilab to raise awareness through a “Run For Autism” (2-km and 5-km). The run was flagged off by Meena K Pawar, SHO, Garhshankar. She is a commonwealth player in weight lifting and often referred to as the ‘strongest girl of India’. She is a also a World champion in power lifting held at US and a paratrooper who did 5 parajumps from 1,250 feet height.

Runners strike a pose at a selfie booth during the autism awareness walk in Jalandhar on Saturday. Tribune photo

While the run started from Urban Estate Phase II market, it culminated at the Curo Mall. The run was also attended by many marathon runners of great renown who travelled distances to run for a great cause. The enthusiasm can be gauged from the fact that a marathon runner with both prosthetic legs also participated in the run. A special and delightful participant in the marathon today was Jalandhar resident, differently abled Sajan Sachdeva, who has prosthetic limbs in both his legs. Sajan came back beaming after completing the 5-km marathon and was welcomed by fellow runners. The women’s cycling club – “Ride To Roar” also joined in as the run resonated with their ideal of encouraging health and meaningful activities for women. Members of Khalsa Aid also supported the endeavour.

Anjali Dada, one of SOCH’s founder members, said, “Inquilab decided to collaborate with SOCH to raise awareness on Autism. They aimed to help the general public understand the difficulties and discrimination autistic individuals often face in society. They feel its importance that youngsters and society at large show an understanding of the differences amongst individuals enabling the differently abled and those with autism to lead happy and healthy lives.”

Badges, brochures distributed

Care for Autism Foundation, a first-of-its-kind training centre for special-needs children, organised an event at Curo Mall here. The team of volunteers of the Care for Autism Foundation distributed blue badges and brochures among the visitors. One-to-one interactions with people on basic and essential knowledge of autism, its causes, early signs for diagnosis, prevention and care of a child with autism were also held.

Raghu Behal, father of a special child and Managing Director of the Foundation, said it was necessary to raise awareness as the indifference of society towards an autistic child only adds to the trauma faced by the parents.