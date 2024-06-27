March taken out against drug abuse

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 26

Members of the Youth Citizen Council, Punjab, organised a torch (mashaal) march under the chairmanship of district president Dr Pankaj Sharma to create awareness among people against drug abuse on International Anti-Drug Day here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, council state president Dr Raman Ghai called upon the workers to fully cooperate with Punjab Police to fight against drug abuse. Dr Ghai said drug abuse was a black spot for the people of Punjab and to end it, the government will have to formulate a concrete policy.

He said youngsters of the state were ruining their youth by falling prey to drugs and in illegal drug smuggling, many local residents in connivance with some people living in Pakistan were also involved in ruining the lives of state youth. He said every worker of the council will help the police in running a campaign against drug smugglers in their respective areas with the help of people.

The council president said today the need of the hour was to eradicate drug trade and make Punjab a first drug-free state of the country. On the occasion, the workers swore an oath to fight drugs. On the occasion, council district president Dr Pankaj Sharma said the Youth Citizen Council will not sit idle till drug abuse is eradicated in the state and they will all support the police and the government to uproot drug abuse.

Manoj Sharma, Dr Raj Kumar Saini, Ashwini Ohri, Ramnish Ghai, Dr Vashisht Kumar, Gurpreet Dhami, Jasvir Singh, Kuldeep Dhami, Ashok Goldy, Manjinder Atwal, Daljit Singh, Ashok Sharma, Daljit Dhiman, Paramjit Singh, Ghansham Kumar, Tanish Sharma, Bablu Singh, etc, were present in the torch march.

