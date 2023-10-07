Marginal farmer’s daughters win gold medals in Khedan Watan Punjab Dian

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, October 6

Three siblings belonging to a financially humble family have given another reason to smile to their parents by winning gold medals at the district-level competition of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ in athletics competitions.

It’s an inspirational story of three daughters of a marginal farmer from Jhander village in Banga, Nawanshahr, who have all qualities of becoming sports stars.

Brahmjot Kaur (20), Inderjt Kaur (17) and Sukh Kirat (15) have been participating in various state and national-level games. Not even once have they returned without a medal. Their father Jaswinder Singh wants them to excel in international events.

“We have recently seen Harmilan Kaur from Hoshiarpur making India proud by winning a silver medal. I am confident that my daughters have the same quality,” he shared.

He owns mere three acres. Jaswinder said whatever he was doing in his life was for his children. He never let financial constraints come in the way of his daughters’ path.

Jaswinder said, “I do the work of a farm labourer in my field to save money. I buy shoes and sports kits for my daughters with the saved amount.”

For this farmer, his daughters’ sports career is a priority over everything else, including his work. He goes with his daughters to the ground, which is 10 km away from his home, for training every day.

“My daughters’ grandmother gets up at 3.30 am in the morning and wakes me up. I along with my three daughters go to the ground for training every day in the morning,” said Jaswinder.

“My elder daughter has got selected for the Khelo India camp. Whenever girls go to play anywhere in the country, I have to shell out from my pocket for tickets, lodging and other things. Only I know how I manage expenses. I ask for help from my friends and relatives. I would appreciate if the government notices my daughters’ achievement and helps them,” said Jaswinder.

