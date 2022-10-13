Markets abuzz with Karwa Chauth shoppers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 12

On the eve of Karwa Chauth, markets in the city were abuzz with women shoppers. Canopies of mehndi artists and those selling bangles, sweets and other food items were seen at almost all prominent roads and markets.

People buy food items and apply henna in Jalandhar markets.

But the real rush in the market today was of those women who came to get mehndi applied. The markets were flooded with artists who were busy applying mehndi. Some of the artists had especially come from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Karamchand, a mehndi artist sitting at Model Town, said he was charging a minimum of Rs 500 per hand, and if the design was heavy, he was charging between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000, depending upon the design.

Women were seen bargaining with artists over rates, while many were looking for bangles, artificial jewellery and cosmetics for their special day. Shopkeepers said after having faced losses owing to Covid-19 in the past two years, the buzz in the market was finally back. “Enthusiasm amongst the buyers could be seen from the fact that shops in some markets were open till 12 in the night yesterday. Artists were also applying mehndi till 2 am on the roadside”, said Mahesh, a cosmetic shop owner near Model town.

Kishan Lal, an owner of a sweet shop, said he received a lot of orders for meethi mathhi and other traditional sweets associated with the fast. He hoped the festive season would bring good sales as in the last two years due to Covid-19, sales were not up to the mark.

Kavisha, a newlywed, said, “I was very excited for Karva Chauth. It’s my first fast after marriage. I bought a new dress, booked a salon in advance to get ready, and in the afternoon, I will be attending Mrs Karwa Chauth event with my friends.”

Meanwhile, long traffic jams were also witnessed near Model Town, Jyoti chowk, Nakodar chowk and other areas. At many places, the commuters had to wait at least 20-25 mins in their vehicles to cover a distance of 2 kilometres.